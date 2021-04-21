EIB agrees EUR 250 million loan for new regional hospital in Iasi and confirms future support for healthcare investment across Romania



New 850 bed hospital to transform patient care, medical technology and university research New regional hospital to provide specialised healthcare for 3.2 million people in north-eastern Romania First hospital in Romania to benefit under new EIB regional hospital focus, including advisory and (...)