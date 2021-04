NN Pensii Posts RON44.9M Profit in 2020, from RON40M Loss in 2019

NN Pensii Posts RON44.9M Profit in 2020, from RON40M Loss in 2019. NN Pensii, the largest private pension fund manager on the mandatory segment in Romania (Pillar II), reported a net profit of RON44.9 million in 2020, compared with a loss of nearly RON40 million the year before. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]