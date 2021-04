Euro Auto Plastic Systems Revenue Shrinks 32% in 2020

Euro Auto Plastic Systems Revenue Shrinks 32% in 2020. Euro Auto Plastic Systems, the local subsidiary of French-held Faurecia, posted RON332.5 million (EUR69 million) revenue in 2020, 32% below the RON488.9 million (EUR103.2 million) in 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]