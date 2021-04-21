President Iohannis: Tonight, I think we will have investiture ceremony of new Minister of Health



President Klaus Iohannis believes that health care reform is needed and intervention is necessary to make hospitals more efficient and safer, adding that he will talk more about these things on Wednesday night when the ceremony for the appointment of the new Minister of Health will be held. On Wednesday, USR PLUS proposed Ioana Mihaila, currently Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health, to take over the leadership of this institution. The change that was made in the Government was "correct", Klaus Iohannis had declared earlier, referring to the revocation of Vlad Voiculescu from the position of Minister of Health. On a visit to a mobile vaccination center in Afumati commune, Ilfov county, President Iohannis also spoke about the fire at the Psychiatry Department of the County Hospital in southern Slatina. "Before I arrived at the center, I received some sad news and I was on the phone to get the latest information. There is a fire at the Psychiatric Hospital in Slatina. The data so far show us that there aren't any seriously injured people, people who were on the premises have been evacuated and the firefighters are entering the scene to see if there is anyone left. The final situation will therefore be presented by those who are there. But for now, fortunately, it is not as serious as it could have seemed at the beginning. But the alarm signal is clear, reform is needed, we need to intervene, we need to make hospitals more secure, and I'm going to talk about these things in more detail, probably tonight when I think we're going to have the investiture ceremony for a new Minister of Health," said Klaus Iohannis.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)