Ioana Mihaila - USR PLUS proposal for position of Minister of Health. Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) proposed on Wednesday Ioana Mihaila, currently Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health, to take over the leadership of this institution. The proposal was submitted to Prime Minister Florin Citu, announces a USR PLUS press release sent to AGERPRES. "My priority will be to resolve the health crisis through concrete measures to support hospitals. I am a doctor and I know closely the situation in hospitals and what my colleagues have been facing for more than a year. They need firm and clear solutions and this is what I intend to do, together with my colleagues in the ministry - to come to their aid, and everything that has been done well so far will continue. I unfailingly stand by the commitments I have made as Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health: restoring the health infrastructure, supporting the outpatient segment and family medicine, as well as allocating funding on objective criteria. Depoliticizing the health system will be an essential point of my mandate," Ioana Mihaila was quoted as saying. Ioana Mihaila was born in 1980 and is a primary endocrinologist. She was appointed Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health at the beginning of 2021. In this capacity, she coordinated the management of investments in the Romanian medical system from external funds and the development of the health component in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotatru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]