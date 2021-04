Romania's reformist USR-PLUS alliance proposes new health minister

Romania's reformist USR-PLUS alliance proposes new health minister. The USR-PLUS alliance, one of the three parties that make the center-right ruling coalition in Romania, proposed doctor Ioana Mihăilă for the position of health minister. The proposal was sent to Liberal prime minister Florin Cîțu on Wednesday morning, April 21. Vlad Voiculescu, the former (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]