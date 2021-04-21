Ioana Mihaila, USR PLUS nomination for Health Minister. President Iohannis: Health care reform is needed and intervention is necessary to make hospitals more efficient and safe



Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) proposed on Wednesday Ioana Mihaila, currently Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health, to take over the leadership of this institution. The proposal was submitted to Prime Minister Florin Citu, announces a USR PLUS (...)