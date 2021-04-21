Through the new visual identity, Bergenbier reveals a new perspective on life, in an authentic, friendly way



Through the new visual identity, Bergenbier reveals a new perspective on life, in an authentic, friendly way.

Interview with Mihai Voicu, General Manager Bergenbier S.A When and why did you feel the need for this rebranding? The new image is part of a medium and long-term rebranding project and comes naturally after three years of significant increases, both in volume and value, especially as... The (...)