April 21, 2021

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after inaugurating a mobile vaccination center in Afumati - Ilfov County, that he is very pleased with how Romania's Covid immunization campaign is going. "We are very close to the targeted capacity of 100,000 people vaccinated daily. I am very pleased with how the vaccination campaign has gone so far and preparations for this stage were made in record time. On the other hand, I am very happy to see that people are already coming in high numbers to get the shot. When I arrived, dozens were already waiting at the entrance to be vaccinated. Such containers will be used in all the locations where vaccination of this type is needed. It is done simply, without appointment, and people can come directly to the vaccination center in their commune. We will continue with the vaccination campaign, new centers will open, and we will find new ways to meet the citizen's desire to vaccinate, this is extremely important," Klaus Iohannis said. The head of the state cautioned that the pandemic is not over and urged the population to get vaccinated. "There is only one way out of the pandemic and that is vaccination! We have increasingly more vaccine types available. And even though there is a lot of debate and discussion, we can see that the European Medicines Agency has approved all types of vaccine. They are there to be used. They are verified, they are safe and they prevent serious forms of the disease. Only vaccination allows us to go on holiday this summer, to travel wherever we want, to go to concerts or to the theater," he added. Iohannis stressed that if the vaccination campaign continues at a steady pace, the authorities could gradually drop some restrictions. "The vaccination campaign is a success. We have managed to obtain a significant amount of vaccine doses and we have managed to use them all, we have over 2 million people immunized. (...) I announced as early as last autumn that we were preparing, that we will be prepared, that we will be well supplied with vaccines, get vaccinated and by this summer we will be able to give up a lot of restrictive measures. So, if we continue the vaccination campaign at a steady pace, we can think about gradually rolling back certain restrictions," the President said, adding that the Covid immunization campaign should be stepped up, especially since Romania benefits from additional doses of vaccine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

