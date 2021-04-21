 
Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 175 to 26,793
Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 175 to 26,793.

Another 175 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (86 men and 89 women) have died in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 death toll to 26,232, shows data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. One death was in the 30-39 age range, seven deaths in the 40 - 49 age range, 16 were in the 50 - 59 age range, 52 in the 60 - 69 range, 55 in the 70 - 79 age category and 44 deaths in the 80-plus group. As many as 160 of the reported deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, and six patients had no such conditions, and for nine patients no co-morbidities have been reported so far. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,793 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

