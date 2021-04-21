COVID-19: MedLife study estimates that only 5 mln Romanians will be vaccinated by end-2021, well below initial targets



COVID-19: MedLife study estimates that only 5 mln Romanians will be vaccinated by end-2021, well below initial targets.

A recent study conducted by local medical group MedLife revealed that the Romanians’ COVID-19 vaccination intentions are well below initial expectations. Specifically, MedLife’s current estimates indicate that only 5 million Romanians will be vaccinated by the end of the year, which means a rate (...)