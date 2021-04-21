President Iohannis: I am very pleased with how Romania’s COVID-19 immunization campaign is going
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after inaugurating a mobile vaccination center in Afumati – Ilfov County, that he is very pleased with how Romania’s Covid immunization campaign is going. “We are very close to the targeted capacity of 100,000 people vaccinated daily. I am very pleased (...)
