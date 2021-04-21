GCS: 3.006 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania in over 34,. tests performed in last 24 hours



GCS: 3.006 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania in over 34,. tests performed in last 24 hours.

A number of 3,006 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 34,800 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the cited source. As of Wednesday, (...)