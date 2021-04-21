Immofinanz signs 25-year rental contract for 11,000 sqm in Bucharest – expansion of the Iride Business Park to include a high-quality medical center

Immofinanz signs 25-year rental contract for 11,000 sqm in Bucharest – expansion of the Iride Business Park to include a high-quality medical center. IMMOFINANZ has concluded a long-term rental contract for roughly 11,000 sqm with the Provita Group, one of the leading medical center providers in Romania. Provita will occupy the entire space in the myhive Iride 18, a recently modernised building in the Iride Business Park, where it plans to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]