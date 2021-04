Kaufland Opens Hypermarket In Tarnaveni; Reaches 142 Stores In Romania

Kaufland Opens Hypermarket In Tarnaveni; Reaches 142 Stores In Romania. Germany’s Kaufland group, the leader of the local retail by sales in 2019, continues its expansion plans for 2021 and is opening a store in Tarnaveni (Mures County) Thursday (April 22), reaching a network of 142 hypermarkets in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]