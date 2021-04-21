 
UPDATE President Iohannis signs decree on appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health
UPDATE President Iohannis signs decree on appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health.

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Cotroceni Palace, at 6.15 pm. Ioana Mihaila was proposed by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) for this position. "My priority will be to solve the health crisis through concrete measures to support hospitals. I am a doctor and I know closely the situation in hospitals and what my colleagues have been facing for more than a year. They need firm and clear solutions. This is what I intend to do, together with my colleagues at the Ministry - to come to their aid, and everything that has been done well so far will be continued. I stay devoted to my commitments assumed as secretary of state, namely: to rebuild the health infrastructure, support the outpatient segment and family medicine, as well as allocate funds on objective criteria. Depoliticization of the health system will be an essential point of my mandate," said Ioana Mihaila, according to a press release of USR PLUS. Ioana Mihaila was born in 1980 and is a primary endocrinologist by profession. She was appointed Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health in early 2021. In this capacity, she coordinated the activities of managing investments from external funds in the Romanian medical system and the draw-up of the health component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

