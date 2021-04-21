BT: Loan-Deposit Ratio Plunges To 66.7% In February 2021, Touching All-Time Low

BT: Loan-Deposit Ratio Plunges To 66.7% In February 2021, Touching All-Time Low. The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 66.7% in February 2021, touching an all-time low, from 67.2% in January, which is due to the adjustment on the foreign currency loan-deposit segment, to 57.4% in February from 58.6% in January, a new all-time low, per an analysis by Andrei Radulescu, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]