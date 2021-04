Antibiotice Iasi Shareholders Approve RON2.22M Dividends From 2020 Profit, At 0.6% Yield

Shareholders of state-run Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest pharmaceutical producer in Romania, on Wednesday approved the distribution of dividends worth RON2.2 million from the 2020 profit, which translates into a gross dividend of RON0.00330361 per