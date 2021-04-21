Ioana Mihaila, sworn in as new Minister of Health

Ioana Mihaila, sworn in as new Minister of Health. The newly appointed Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, on Wednesday was sworn in at the Cotroceni Palace, in front of President Klaus Iohannis. "Mrs Minister, you are taking over today a very difficult ministry, the Ministry of Health, during a very difficult time, of a pandemic. I wish you a lot of strength, good luck and to integrate well with your government," the head of state told the new minister. The President signed the appointment decree early on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo: Administrația Prezidențială/YouTube [Read the article in Agerpres]