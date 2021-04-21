More than 50 electronic music artists to participate in 1st edition of Saga Music Festival

More than 50 electronic music artists to participate in 1st edition of Saga Music Festival. More than 50 electronic music artists, among whom Alan Walker, Tiesto or Salvatore Ganacci, will be in Bucharest over September 10-12 to participate in the first edition of the Saga Music Festival, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES. The Capital City will be more alive in September, when fans of electronic music from more than 40 countries on 6 continents will spend a weekend full of music, love and unity. The festival has a unique concept resulted from the collaboration between two of the biggest names among event organisers worldwide. For ALDA and Insomniac, Saga Music Festival will represent the beginning of a new chapter on the festival market in Romania, shows the same release. "I am thrilled that we can bring the SAGA Festival experience to Bucharest and that artists such as Alan Walker, Tiesto, Carl Cox, Timmy Trumpet will create an extraordinary atmosphere after a tough year, marked by the pandemic. I am optimistic that we will be able to organise the Saga in September, we are keeping in touch with the authorities, and we have arguments to believe that we will be able to organise the festival under safety conditions. In fact, we are also preparing for the EDC Las Vegas and EDC Europe in Lisbon," said ALDA CEO Allan Hardenberg, one of the organisers of the event. Alan Walker, Clean Bandit (DJ Set), Don Diablo, John John Newman, Mike Williams, Morten, Nervo, Regard, Salvatore Ganacci, Sigala, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, Topic, Vini Vici and W&W will perform on the main stage at the festival. Alphabetically, Adam Beyer, ADIN, Amelie Lens, ANNA, ARTBAT, Baggi, Carl Cox, Chris Liebing, Deborah de Luca, Denis Sulta, Dubfire, Eli Brown, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fisher, Franky Rizardo, Hot Since 82, Joris Voorn, Joyhauser, Kolsch, Maceo Plex, Mathame, Meduza, Monika Kruse, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), Solardo, Sonny Fodera, Spartaque and Umek will perform on the techno/house stage. According to the organisers, Clean Bandit, Mike Williams, Morten, Amelie Lens, Sigala and Meduza will be coming for the first time in Romania, for the first edition of the Saga Music Festival. Moreover, some famous DJs from Romania will join the foreign artists, such as Adrian Eftimie, Andre Rizo, DJ Andi, Dobrikan, Gino Manzotti & Maxx, Mahony, Manuel Riva, Mario Persic, No Parachute, Optick, Popovici, Rosario Internullo and Vanotek. The audience will also enjoy unique design stages, spectacular shows, super pyrotechnic effects, fabulous visuals. The organisers of the event want to have a green festival starting with the very first edition, which is why they are focusing on promoting sustainability, including through reducing to the minimum the use of plastics and of "the festival mark," a notion that refers to the impact an event of this type has, considering a series of factors, such as: the carbon mark, using foods from the local production or using public transportation means. Subscriptions for the Saga Festival can be bought at the special price of 299 lei from Bilete.ro and Festicket.ro for several hours. Later on, the price will change to 399 lei and, close to the festival, to 499 lei. The VIP subscriptions will cost 799 lei until June 3, 899 lei afterwards and 999 lei in the end. During such a difficult time, for both the organisers and the music lovers, for the first time in Romania Saga will apply a system that will allow the festival goers to pay for their tickets in stages, so that all fans of the festivals will be able to buy their tickets, with subscriptions to be available in four monthly tranches, reads the same press release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]