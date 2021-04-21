 
Romaniapress.com

April 21, 2021

More than 50 electronic music artists to participate in 1st edition of Saga Music Festival
Apr 21, 2021

More than 50 electronic music artists to participate in 1st edition of Saga Music Festival.

More than 50 electronic music artists, among whom Alan Walker, Tiesto or Salvatore Ganacci, will be in Bucharest over September 10-12 to participate in the first edition of the Saga Music Festival, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES. The Capital City will be more alive in September, when fans of electronic music from more than 40 countries on 6 continents will spend a weekend full of music, love and unity. The festival has a unique concept resulted from the collaboration between two of the biggest names among event organisers worldwide. For ALDA and Insomniac, Saga Music Festival will represent the beginning of a new chapter on the festival market in Romania, shows the same release. "I am thrilled that we can bring the SAGA Festival experience to Bucharest and that artists such as Alan Walker, Tiesto, Carl Cox, Timmy Trumpet will create an extraordinary atmosphere after a tough year, marked by the pandemic. I am optimistic that we will be able to organise the Saga in September, we are keeping in touch with the authorities, and we have arguments to believe that we will be able to organise the festival under safety conditions. In fact, we are also preparing for the EDC Las Vegas and EDC Europe in Lisbon," said ALDA CEO Allan Hardenberg, one of the organisers of the event. Alan Walker, Clean Bandit (DJ Set), Don Diablo, John John Newman, Mike Williams, Morten, Nervo, Regard, Salvatore Ganacci, Sigala, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, Topic, Vini Vici and W&W will perform on the main stage at the festival. Alphabetically, Adam Beyer, ADIN, Amelie Lens, ANNA, ARTBAT, Baggi, Carl Cox, Chris Liebing, Deborah de Luca, Denis Sulta, Dubfire, Eli Brown, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fisher, Franky Rizardo, Hot Since 82, Joris Voorn, Joyhauser, Kolsch, Maceo Plex, Mathame, Meduza, Monika Kruse, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), Solardo, Sonny Fodera, Spartaque and Umek will perform on the techno/house stage. According to the organisers, Clean Bandit, Mike Williams, Morten, Amelie Lens, Sigala and Meduza will be coming for the first time in Romania, for the first edition of the Saga Music Festival. Moreover, some famous DJs from Romania will join the foreign artists, such as Adrian Eftimie, Andre Rizo, DJ Andi, Dobrikan, Gino Manzotti & Maxx, Mahony, Manuel Riva, Mario Persic, No Parachute, Optick, Popovici, Rosario Internullo and Vanotek. The audience will also enjoy unique design stages, spectacular shows, super pyrotechnic effects, fabulous visuals. The organisers of the event want to have a green festival starting with the very first edition, which is why they are focusing on promoting sustainability, including through reducing to the minimum the use of plastics and of "the festival mark," a notion that refers to the impact an event of this type has, considering a series of factors, such as: the carbon mark, using foods from the local production or using public transportation means. Subscriptions for the Saga Festival can be bought at the special price of 299 lei from Bilete.ro and Festicket.ro for several hours. Later on, the price will change to 399 lei and, close to the festival, to 499 lei. The VIP subscriptions will cost 799 lei until June 3, 899 lei afterwards and 999 lei in the end. During such a difficult time, for both the organisers and the music lovers, for the first time in Romania Saga will apply a system that will allow the festival goers to pay for their tickets in stages, so that all fans of the festivals will be able to buy their tickets, with subscriptions to be available in four monthly tranches, reads the same press release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis urges Gov't to less arguing, more dialogue. "I am very glad modus vivendi has been found in the coalition" President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the members of the government to have less arguing and more dialogue, less political passion and more responsibility, less pride and more co-operation, saying that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be their utmost priory. “The governing (...)

Farmavet Group sets off in 2021 with a new visual identity and a goal of maintaining the + 20% trend in turnover compared to the previous year (press release) Farmavet Group, the largest integrator of veterinary services in Romania (production of medicinal and biological products for veterinary use, production of compound feeds - distribution - retail), concludes 2020 with approximately 45 million euros turnover, representing an increase of 20% (...)

ForMin Aurescu: MAE to launch public information campaign on conditions for entering the US. Romania, not directly threatened by the evolution of the situation on the Black Sea, but it must be de-escalated The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) intends to launch a public communication campaign on the conditions that Romanian citizens must meet in order to enter the territory of the United States of America, aimed at reducing the refusal rate, Minister Bogdan Aurescu told on Wednesday private (...)

MerchantPro has invested over 100,000 euros in applications that help platform traders scale their business The functions that allow merchants to create their own affiliate programs, manage their own marketplace, or offer customers the option to create regular subscriptions for certain products are some of the features MerchantPro invested in during the first quarter of this year. The value of the (...)

One of the agtech global leaders, AGRIVI, strengthens its management team in Romania AGRIVI, a leading global farm management software company in the agtech category, appoints Mircea Draghici as General Manager (GM) for Romania. Mr. Draghici will have an important role in expanding AGRIVI operations in our country. Since entering the local market in 2020, the management of (...)

Genesis Property survey: After the pandemic, 45% of employees expect a full return to office life For another 35%, the working model of the future is hybrid The hybrid way of working has increasingly taken shape globally over the past year and there are already employers in Romania who have decided to permanently switch to this system, where employees work partially from the office and (...)

CRH Ciment Romania becomes ROMCIM ROMCIM is announced as the new name for CRH’s cement, aggregates, and concrete business in Romania From 5th May 2021, CRH Ciment Romania becomes ROMCIM, a CRH Company. ROMCIM is an existing local brand, with more than 30 years history in the construction industry in Romania. The name... The (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |