 
Romaniapress.com

April 21, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 91,778 people immunised in last 24 hours
Apr 21, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 91,778 people immunised in last 24 hours.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 91,778 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 70,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 10,119 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 11,079 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Wednesday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application. CNCAV shows that 63,546 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 28,232 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, a number of 4,487,643 doses have been administered to 2,801,060 people, of whom 1,114,477 received their first dose and 1,686,583 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 130 side effects were reported, 24 local and 145 systemic. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been a combined 13,258 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines reported, 1,360 local and 11,898 systemic. CNCAV also says that 144 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis urges Gov't to less arguing, more dialogue. "I am very glad modus vivendi has been found in the coalition" President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the members of the government to have less arguing and more dialogue, less political passion and more responsibility, less pride and more co-operation, saying that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be their utmost priory. “The governing (...)

Farmavet Group sets off in 2021 with a new visual identity and a goal of maintaining the + 20% trend in turnover compared to the previous year (press release) Farmavet Group, the largest integrator of veterinary services in Romania (production of medicinal and biological products for veterinary use, production of compound feeds - distribution - retail), concludes 2020 with approximately 45 million euros turnover, representing an increase of 20% (...)

ForMin Aurescu: MAE to launch public information campaign on conditions for entering the US. Romania, not directly threatened by the evolution of the situation on the Black Sea, but it must be de-escalated The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) intends to launch a public communication campaign on the conditions that Romanian citizens must meet in order to enter the territory of the United States of America, aimed at reducing the refusal rate, Minister Bogdan Aurescu told on Wednesday private (...)

MerchantPro has invested over 100,000 euros in applications that help platform traders scale their business The functions that allow merchants to create their own affiliate programs, manage their own marketplace, or offer customers the option to create regular subscriptions for certain products are some of the features MerchantPro invested in during the first quarter of this year. The value of the (...)

One of the agtech global leaders, AGRIVI, strengthens its management team in Romania AGRIVI, a leading global farm management software company in the agtech category, appoints Mircea Draghici as General Manager (GM) for Romania. Mr. Draghici will have an important role in expanding AGRIVI operations in our country. Since entering the local market in 2020, the management of (...)

Genesis Property survey: After the pandemic, 45% of employees expect a full return to office life For another 35%, the working model of the future is hybrid The hybrid way of working has increasingly taken shape globally over the past year and there are already employers in Romania who have decided to permanently switch to this system, where employees work partially from the office and (...)

CRH Ciment Romania becomes ROMCIM ROMCIM is announced as the new name for CRH’s cement, aggregates, and concrete business in Romania From 5th May 2021, CRH Ciment Romania becomes ROMCIM, a CRH Company. ROMCIM is an existing local brand, with more than 30 years history in the construction industry in Romania. The name... The (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |