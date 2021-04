Former RO Social Democrat leader closer to release on parole

Former RO Social Democrat leader closer to release on parole. Liviu Dragnea, the former leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) , received a positive opinion for parole release from the Rahova Penitentiary Commission, Digi24 reported. However, the court will make the final decision regarding Dragnea's release on April 27. Flavia Todosiu, Liviu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]