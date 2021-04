Swine Fever Derails Premium Porc’s Plans to Buy Five Farms from Danbred

Danish-held Premium Porc group, the second largest pork producer in Romania, has backed out of the deal to buy five farms from Danbred, a Romanian-Danish group, due to the African swine fever virus. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]