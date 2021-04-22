Farmavet Group sets off in 2021 with a new visual identity and a goal of maintaining the + 20% trend in turnover compared to the previous year (press release)



Farmavet Group sets off in 2021 with a new visual identity and a goal of maintaining the + 20% trend in turnover compared to the previous year (press release).

Farmavet Group, the largest integrator of veterinary services in Romania (production of medicinal and biological products for veterinary use, production of compound feeds - distribution - retail), concludes 2020 with approximately 45 million euros turnover, representing an increase of 20% (...)