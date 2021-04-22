President Iohannis urges Gov’t to less arguing, more dialogue. “I am very glad modus vivendi has been found in the coalition”



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the members of the government to have less arguing and more dialogue, less political passion and more responsibility, less pride and more co-operation, saying that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be their utmost priory. “The governing (...)