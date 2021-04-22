MerchantPro has invested over 100,000 euros in applications that help platform traders scale their business



The functions that allow merchants to create their own affiliate programs, manage their own marketplace, or offer customers the option to create regular subscriptions for certain products are some of the features MerchantPro invested in during the first quarter of this year. The value of the (...)