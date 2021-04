CRH Ciment Romania becomes ROMCIM

CRH Ciment Romania becomes ROMCIM. ROMCIM is announced as the new name for CRH’s cement, aggregates, and concrete business in Romania From 5th May 2021, CRH Ciment Romania becomes ROMCIM, a CRH Company. ROMCIM is an existing local brand, with more than 30 years history in the construction industry in Romania. The name... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]