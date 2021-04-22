Ioana Mihaila, sworn in as new Minister of Health. Priorities of newly appointed HealthMin: To attract EU funds, increase access to basic medical services, management reform



The newly appointed Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, on Wednesday was sworn in at the Cotroceni Palace, in front of President Klaus Iohannis. “Mrs Minister, you are taking over today a very difficult ministry, the Ministry of Health, during a very difficult time, of a pandemic. I wish you a... (...)