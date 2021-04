Hervis Opens Store in Craiova's Electroputere Parc Shopping Center

Hervis Opens Store in Craiova's Electroputere Parc Shopping Center. Sporting goods retailer Hervis Romania, the local division of Austrian group Spar, will be opening a store in Craiova, within the Electroputere Parc shopping center operated by French real estate group Catinvest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]