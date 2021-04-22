|
Dacia Sales Grow 10% in 1Q, to 121,231 Units
Apr 22, 2021
Dacia Sales Grow 10% in 1Q, to 121,231 Units.
Sales of Romanian automaker Dacia grew 10.2% on the year in the first quarter of 2021, to 121,231 vehicles, its owner Groupe Renault said in its quarterly earnings report Thursday.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Moara Cibin, Part Of Boromir Group, Reports 2% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON110M, For 2020
Sibiu-based company Moara Cibin (MOIB.RO), part of milling and bakery group Boromir, had a turnover of RON111 million (EUR22.8 million) in 2020, up 2% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data from the company’s annual report and on finance ministry (...)
Tereos Romania Turnover Down 12% YoY To RON158M In 2020
Sugar producer Tereos Romania, the local division of French giant Tereos, had a turnover of nearly RON158.8 million (some EUR33 million) in 2020, down 12% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry (...)
Senate's Speaker Dragu discusses with Albania's ambassador on political, economic cooperation
Bucharest, April 22 /Agerpres/ - The Senate's Speaker Anca Dragu received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to Romania, Ilir Tepelena, during a presentation visit, an opportunity to show the support, at political and technical level, within discussions in the Council of the (...)
Eximtur Revenues Plunge 64% YoY To RON9.5M In 2020
Travel agency Eximtur, held by the Morariu family, had revenues of RON9.5 million in 2020, down 64% from RON26.4 million in 2019.
Burger King Opens Its Seventh Restaurant In Romania
US fast food restaurant brand Buger King, brought to Romania in franchise system by Poland’s AmRest Group, is opening a new unit in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, in the vicinity of the Romanian government building, which is the brand’s seventh restaurant in (...)
BRD Gets Shareholder Approval To Distribute Gross Dividend Of RON0.0749/Share, At 0.5% Yield
BRD Groupe Société Générale, the third largest lender on the Romanian market by assets, received shareholders’ approval on April 22, 2021 for the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.0749 per share, the equivalent of a 0.5% yield.
CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk; Greece enters yellow zone
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated the list of states and areas considered with high epidemiological risk, in the case of which the quarantine measure is instituted on persons coming to Romania, Greece being included in the list of countries placed in the (...)
