Dacia Sales Grow 10% in 1Q, to 121,231 Units. Sales of Romanian automaker Dacia grew 10.2% on the year in the first quarter of 2021, to 121,231 vehicles, its owner Groupe Renault said in its quarterly earnings report Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]