Paper Packaging Maker Segezha Packaging Sees Revenue Rise 20% in 2020. Paper packaging manufacturer Segezha Packaging posted growth of 20% in revenue to RON75.9 million in 2020, Finance Ministry data show. This is its highest growth in revenue in a decade. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]