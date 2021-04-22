CFA Analysts See Leu at 4.99 vs Euro in 12 Months

CFA Analysts See Leu at 4.99 vs Euro in 12 Months. CFA Romania analysts see the Romanian leu averaging 4.95 units to the euro over the next 6 months and 4.99 over the 12 month-horizon, from its current level of over 4.92 units to the euro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]