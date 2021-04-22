UPDATE President Iohannis: CSAT meeting to be convened next week for situation in Black Sea area

UPDATE President Iohannis: CSAT meeting to be convened next week for situation in Black Sea area. President Klaus Iohannis announced that a meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) will be convened next week to discuss the situation in the Black Sea area. "I will call a CSAT meeting next week dedicated specifically to this tense Black Sea area and the troop build-up on Ukraine's eastern border. I don't want to go into too much military detail, but I want to assure the Romanians that we are on our toes," the head of the state said on Thursday. He described the situation in the area as "worrisome". "Tensions have arisen in the Black Sea region with a special focus on Ukraine's eastern border area. We are following these developments very closely. Let no one imagine that we are waiting for information from others. We give information to others because we have very good intel in this area. We have had several discussions with the Minister of Defense and other specialized service leaders, we know very well the situation on the ground and the tensions that are being created there are of great concern to us. We are extremely worried. However, the situation is such that it must be extremely carefully evaluated, not only from a military and security standpoint, but also from a diplomatic one. And that's exactly what we are doing," said President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]