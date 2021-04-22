 
Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,989 on almost 37,000 tests run in past 24 hours.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,989 in the last 24 hours following almost 37,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were 1,039,998 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 959,126 were declared cured. According to the GCS, 7,203,810 RT-PCR tests and 818,639 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide as of today, with 24,867 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (14,391 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,476 on request); as many as 12,075 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours. A total of 536 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

