April 22, 2021

PM Citu on Earth Day: Only natural processes are to be allowed in Danube Delta and National Parks
Apr 22, 2021

The government supports the exclusive allowance of natural processes in the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve and in Romania's other 13 National Parks, Prime Minister Florin Citu affirms in a message sent on Earth Day. "Today we celebrate Earth Day, and the theme chosen this year is restoring our planet, hard tried as a result of humans' often excessive activities and needs. By removing valuable ecosystems from the exploitation circuit and returning them to nature, humanity has the chance to ensure the continuity of life for wonderful species of flora and fauna, which are otherwise endangered. In Romania we can start restoring nature, at least by allowing exclusively natural processes in the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve and in the other 13 National Parks," Florin Citu wrote in a Facebook message on Thursday. The prime minister added that all these natural areas account for only 3 percent of Romania's surface, but "their strict protection would mean everything for the protection of species and landscapes, a delight for visitors and a still insufficiently explored potential for ecotourism". "It is a direction that the Romanian Government supports and that is in full agreement with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the European strategy for biodiversity. But the fight against pollution, respect and protection of the environment are the responsibilities of each of us so that today and in the future we are able to live in harmony with nature, to keep its waters and soil clean," Citu also states. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

