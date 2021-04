Bucharest concerts: SAGA Festival announces lineup of its 2021 edition

Bucharest concerts: SAGA Festival announces lineup of its 2021 edition. Tiësto, Alan Walker, Clean Bandit, Timmy Trumpet, Topic, Vini Vici, and W&W are among the DJs and groups set to perform at SAGA Festival, scheduled to take place between September 10 and September 12 in Bucharest’s Izvor Park. More than 50 names from house, techno, and progressive are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]