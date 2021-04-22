Minister Aurescu: Turkey continues to remain a key-partner of Romania

Minister Aurescu: Turkey continues to remain a key-partner of Romania. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu had on Thursday a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting, in which it was highlighted that Turkey continues to be Romania's first economic partner outside the European Union, with bilateral trade reaching almost 6.4 billion dollars in 2020. According to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the trilateral meeting is hosted by the head of Romanian diplomacy in Bucharest on Thursday and Friday. Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Turkey this year, pointing out that the dimensions of bilateral relations have expanded over time, and Turkey remains a key-partner of Romania. During the meeting, the two chief diplomats addressed the stage of the bilateral relationship and the opportunities to deepen it, with an emphasis on the economic field, and aspects of interest on the regional, European and international agenda. "This dynamic and the presence of over 16,200 Turkish companies in Romania demonstrate that there is significant growth potential that needs to be capitalized on. In this context, the two officials agreed to continue efforts to organize, in the coming period, the meetings of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and the Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission (JETCO), two cooperation formats that are particularly useful for stimulating cooperation between business and bilateral trade. Cooperation in the field of education and the defence industry was also discussed," the release said. Bogdan Aurescu and Mevlut Cavusoglu also exchanged views on the regional security situation, with a focus on the Black Sea and the Eastern Neighborhood, as well as on NATO cooperation, which will be deepened during the Romania-Poland-Turkey Trilateral Meeting. Minister Bogdan Aurescu conveyed to the Turkish counterpart the special appreciation for Turkey's concrete contributions to NATO's Forward Presence in Romania, these confirming and strengthening the bilateral Strategic Partnership and contributing substantially to regional security. EU-Turkey relations were also addressed during the meeting. Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed recent developments in revitalizing the EU-Turkey relationship and reiterated Romania's support for continuing an open and constructive dialogue between Turkey and the European Union and for deepening relations with this key partner, according to the European Council Declaration of March 25, 2021. He expressed confidence in maintaining a sustained and constructive commitment on the part of Turkey, in order to materialize in the next period the offer of the positive agenda of EU-Turkey relations, agreed by European leaders, aiming at economic cooperation, relaunching high-level dialogue formats in areas of interest and the promotion of mobility and interpersonal contacts, the MAE also shows. Bogdan Aurescu thanked Turkey for its constant support for joining the OECD, a support confirmed by its Turkish counterpart. The meeting also provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on regional developments, with the two ministers highlighting their joint commitment to developing cooperation in regional formats. Minister Bogdan Aurescu praised the good cooperation with the Turkish side during Romania's 2020 presidency of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) and stressed the importance of consolidating the BSEC's regional profile, especially in the context of the recent election of the Romanian ambassador Lazar Comanescu to the position of BSEC Secretary General, with the head of the Romanian diplomacy thanking Turkey for its support in this regard. Minister Aurescu also expressed support for the priorities of the Turkish Presidency of the South-East European Cooperation Process and appreciated the sectoral initiatives developed by it. At the same time, the progress prospects on the Cyprus issue were discussed, with a view to the negotiations that will take place in the near future, as well as the prospects for an inter-Afghan peace dialogue. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Moara Cibin, Part Of Boromir Group, Reports 2% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON110M, For 2020 Sibiu-based company Moara Cibin (MOIB.RO), part of milling and bakery group Boromir, had a turnover of RON111 million (EUR22.8 million) in 2020, up 2% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data from the company’s annual report and on finance ministry (...)



Tereos Romania Turnover Down 12% YoY To RON158M In 2020 Sugar producer Tereos Romania, the local division of French giant Tereos, had a turnover of nearly RON158.8 million (some EUR33 million) in 2020, down 12% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry (...)



Senate's Speaker Dragu discusses with Albania's ambassador on political, economic cooperation Bucharest, April 22 /Agerpres/ - The Senate's Speaker Anca Dragu received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to Romania, Ilir Tepelena, during a presentation visit, an opportunity to show the support, at political and technical level, within discussions in the Council of the (...)



Eximtur Revenues Plunge 64% YoY To RON9.5M In 2020 Travel agency Eximtur, held by the Morariu family, had revenues of RON9.5 million in 2020, down 64% from RON26.4 million in 2019.



Burger King Opens Its Seventh Restaurant In Romania US fast food restaurant brand Buger King, brought to Romania in franchise system by Poland’s AmRest Group, is opening a new unit in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, in the vicinity of the Romanian government building, which is the brand’s seventh restaurant in (...)



BRD Gets Shareholder Approval To Distribute Gross Dividend Of RON0.0749/Share, At 0.5% Yield BRD Groupe Société Générale, the third largest lender on the Romanian market by assets, received shareholders’ approval on April 22, 2021 for the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.0749 per share, the equivalent of a 0.5% yield.



CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk; Greece enters yellow zone The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated the list of states and areas considered with high epidemiological risk, in the case of which the quarantine measure is instituted on persons coming to Romania, Greece being included in the list of countries placed in the (...)

