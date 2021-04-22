 
Romaniapress.com

April 22, 2021

Tennis: Tecau and Krawietz qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Barcelona (ATP)
Apr 22, 2021

Tennis: Tecau and Krawietz qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Barcelona (ATP).

Romanian-German pair Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Barcelona (ATP), equipped with total prizes worth 1,565,480 euros, after defeating Australians John Peers/Luke Saville, 6-4, 6-3. Tecau and Krawietz sealed their victory after 69 minutes of playing. Tecau and Krawietz won 26,100 euros and 180 doubles ATP points for reaching this far in the competition. In the semifinals, they are to meet the winning pair between Ivan Dodig (Croatia)/Jamie Murray (UK) - Rajeev Ram (US)/Joe Salisbury (UK/No. 3). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Moara Cibin, Part Of Boromir Group, Reports 2% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON110M, For 2020 Sibiu-based company Moara Cibin (MOIB.RO), part of milling and bakery group Boromir, had a turnover of RON111 million (EUR22.8 million) in 2020, up 2% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data from the company’s annual report and on finance ministry (...)

Tereos Romania Turnover Down 12% YoY To RON158M In 2020 Sugar producer Tereos Romania, the local division of French giant Tereos, had a turnover of nearly RON158.8 million (some EUR33 million) in 2020, down 12% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry (...)

Senate's Speaker Dragu discusses with Albania's ambassador on political, economic cooperation Bucharest, April 22 /Agerpres/ - The Senate's Speaker Anca Dragu received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to Romania, Ilir Tepelena, during a presentation visit, an opportunity to show the support, at political and technical level, within discussions in the Council of the (...)

Eximtur Revenues Plunge 64% YoY To RON9.5M In 2020 Travel agency Eximtur, held by the Morariu family, had revenues of RON9.5 million in 2020, down 64% from RON26.4 million in 2019.

Burger King Opens Its Seventh Restaurant In Romania US fast food restaurant brand Buger King, brought to Romania in franchise system by Poland’s AmRest Group, is opening a new unit in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, in the vicinity of the Romanian government building, which is the brand’s seventh restaurant in (...)

BRD Gets Shareholder Approval To Distribute Gross Dividend Of RON0.0749/Share, At 0.5% Yield BRD Groupe Société Générale, the third largest lender on the Romanian market by assets, received shareholders’ approval on April 22, 2021 for the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.0749 per share, the equivalent of a 0.5% yield.

CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk; Greece enters yellow zone The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated the list of states and areas considered with high epidemiological risk, in the case of which the quarantine measure is instituted on persons coming to Romania, Greece being included in the list of countries placed in the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |