 
Romaniapress.com

April 22, 2021

President Iohannis: I convened a meeting on Monday with gov't members working on PNRR
Apr 22, 2021

President Iohannis: I convened a meeting on Monday with gov't members working on PNRR.

President Klaus Iohannis informs that he convened a meeting on Monday with government officials working on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), mentioning that the plan is going to be improved and then accepted by the European Commission. Iohannis mentioned that the difficulties in outlining the plan were to be expected. "The difficulty is that deep reforms are wanted, but at the same time in a very limited period, we have only a few years to do it. Normally, the reforms are not done overnight and the important projects take more than 3-4 years. However, we will be prepared for this National Plan and we will improve it in such a way that the projects will be accepted," said Iohannis. He also said that not only Romania is in this situation, but everyone, given the "novelty and pressure" of the very short implementation time. "I convened a meeting on Monday with government officials and from other areas working on the PNRR. We will evaluate the Commission's first feedback. We will improve the Plan. The Ministry will present itself to the Commission an improved Plan and, finally, I am convinced that it will be accepted and we will be able to use this money. It is a very large amount: 30 billion euros. We have the chance to implement reforms that have been postponed and we have the chance to make investments that we haven't been able to do until now because we lacked the money, I am very determined that, together with the government, to make this a success," said Klaus Iohannis, after a visit to the Vacaresti Natural Park, on Earth Day. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Wednesday that Romania will not benefit from European funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the irrigation system. He told TVR 1 public television station that the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, presented the PNRR project in Brussels, but the European Commission asked to be modified. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Moara Cibin, Part Of Boromir Group, Reports 2% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON110M, For 2020 Sibiu-based company Moara Cibin (MOIB.RO), part of milling and bakery group Boromir, had a turnover of RON111 million (EUR22.8 million) in 2020, up 2% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data from the company’s annual report and on finance ministry (...)

Tereos Romania Turnover Down 12% YoY To RON158M In 2020 Sugar producer Tereos Romania, the local division of French giant Tereos, had a turnover of nearly RON158.8 million (some EUR33 million) in 2020, down 12% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry (...)

Senate's Speaker Dragu discusses with Albania's ambassador on political, economic cooperation Bucharest, April 22 /Agerpres/ - The Senate's Speaker Anca Dragu received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to Romania, Ilir Tepelena, during a presentation visit, an opportunity to show the support, at political and technical level, within discussions in the Council of the (...)

Eximtur Revenues Plunge 64% YoY To RON9.5M In 2020 Travel agency Eximtur, held by the Morariu family, had revenues of RON9.5 million in 2020, down 64% from RON26.4 million in 2019.

Burger King Opens Its Seventh Restaurant In Romania US fast food restaurant brand Buger King, brought to Romania in franchise system by Poland’s AmRest Group, is opening a new unit in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, in the vicinity of the Romanian government building, which is the brand’s seventh restaurant in (...)

BRD Gets Shareholder Approval To Distribute Gross Dividend Of RON0.0749/Share, At 0.5% Yield BRD Groupe Société Générale, the third largest lender on the Romanian market by assets, received shareholders’ approval on April 22, 2021 for the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.0749 per share, the equivalent of a 0.5% yield.

CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk; Greece enters yellow zone The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated the list of states and areas considered with high epidemiological risk, in the case of which the quarantine measure is instituted on persons coming to Romania, Greece being included in the list of countries placed in the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |