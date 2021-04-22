President Iohannis cautions June 1 is not the date for complete lift of restrictions

President Klaus Iohannis cautioned on Thursday that June 1 is not the date when restrictions will be completely lifted, but said that he is optimistic that this goal will be achieved this summer. "Please do not overestimate the June 1 milestone, it is the date when the government will present the assessments for a tentative lift of restrictions. Let us not mistakenly believe that June 1 is the date restrictions will be completely lifted, this won't happen. But I am very optimistic that we will get there this summer. Obviously, we still have so many weeks to go until then, during which we assess the course of the pandemic, looking if the number of infections falls considerably, if the number of seriously ill people plunges," Iohannis said. The President visited on Thursday the Vacaresti Natural Park, on the occasion of Earth Day.