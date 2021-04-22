Iohannis: Romania is calling for increased NATO attention to the Black Sea area. CSAT meeting to be convened next week dedicated specifically to this tense area



Iohannis: Romania is calling for increased NATO attention to the Black Sea area. CSAT meeting to be convened next week dedicated specifically to this tense area.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania is calling for “increased attention” from NATO to the Black Sea area, adding that the area needs NATO and European co-operation, and “increased attention from all to the eastern flank.” “These issues exist all over Europe. We are all concerned, (...)