Earth Day. President Iohannis visits Vacaresti Natural Park: I will extend my protection and high patronage to this park. PM Citu: Gov’t supports the exclusive allowance of natural processes in the Danube Delta and in the national parks



Earth Day. President Iohannis visits Vacaresti Natural Park: I will extend my protection and high patronage to this park. PM Citu: Gov’t supports the exclusive allowance of natural processes in the Danube Delta and in the national parks.

On Thursday, Earth Day, President Klaus Iohannis visited the Vacaresti Natural Park, a wetland area within the limits of Bucharest City, saying that he would extend his protection and high patronage to the park, and that a working group would be set up for the development of the area. “I... The (...)