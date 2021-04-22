GCS: Romania COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.989 in the last 24 hours following 37.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.989 in the last 24 hours following 37.000 tests nationwide. Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,989 in the last 24 hours following almost 37,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]