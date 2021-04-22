ForMin Aurescu meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey continues to remain a key partner of Romania
Apr 22, 2021
ForMin Aurescu meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey continues to remain a key partner of Romania.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu had on Thursday a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting, in which it was highlighted that Turkey continues to be Romania’s first economic partner outside the (...)
