ForMin Aurescu meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey continues to remain a key partner of Romania

ForMin Aurescu meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey continues to remain a key partner of Romania. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu had on Thursday a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting, in which it was highlighted that Turkey continues to be Romania’s first economic partner outside the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]