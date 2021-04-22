COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 87,377 people immunised in last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 87,377 people immunised in last 24 hours. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 87,377 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 66,716 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 10,039 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 10,622 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application. CNCAV shows that 59,538 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 27,839 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 4,575,020 doses have been administered to 2,860,598 people, of whom 1,146,176 received their first dose and 1,714,422 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 139 side effects were reported, 28 local and 111 systemic. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been registered 13,397 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines reported, 1,388 local and 12,009 systemic. CNCAV also says that 146 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]