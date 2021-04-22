PM Citu: June 1 does not mean returning to normal, but taking a first step, an important step



PM Citu: June 1 does not mean returning to normal, but taking a first step, an important step.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that June 1 does not mean that "we are completely back to normal, but it is a first step, an important step" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, he chaired the first meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Romania's return to normal on June 1, 2021, in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Today we had a meeting, the meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Romania's return to normal on June 1. It is, in fact, the first step. (...) Today we can see how to get back to normal, that is why we have this inter-ministerial committee to prepare the first milestone, the first part. June 1 does not mean that we return to normal, but it means a first step, an important step. I have said that then we can do this, if we have almost 35% of the population that has to be immunised vaccinated, we will do that as it depends on us to do it. This was a meeting where the regulation was approved, a meeting where I told my colleagues how I think they should work: each ministry will come up with proposals that they discuss first with the sectors operating under their authority," Citu said at the Government House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)