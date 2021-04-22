Eximtur Revenues Plunge 64% YoY To RON9.5M In 2020

Eximtur Revenues Plunge 64% YoY To RON9.5M In 2020. Travel agency Eximtur, held by the Morariu family, had revenues of RON9.5 million in 2020, down 64% from RON26.4 million in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]