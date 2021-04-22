BRD Gets Shareholder Approval To Distribute Gross Dividend Of RON0.0749/Share, At 0.5% Yield

BRD Groupe Société Générale, the third largest lender on the Romanian market by assets, received shareholders' approval on April 22, 2021 for the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.0749 per share, the equivalent of a 0.5% yield. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]