Moara Cibin, Part Of Boromir Group, Reports 2% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON110M, For 2020

Moara Cibin, Part Of Boromir Group, Reports 2% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON110M, For 2020. Sibiu-based company Moara Cibin (MOIB.RO), part of milling and bakery group Boromir, had a turnover of RON111 million (EUR22.8 million) in 2020, up 2% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data from the company’s annual report and on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]