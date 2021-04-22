Tereos Romania Turnover Down 12% YoY To RON158M In 2020

Tereos Romania Turnover Down 12% YoY To RON158M In 2020. Sugar producer Tereos Romania, the local division of French giant Tereos, had a turnover of nearly RON158.8 million (some EUR33 million) in 2020, down 12% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]